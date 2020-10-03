https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/germany-russia-EuropeanUnion-poisoiningdeath/2020/10/03/id/990182

Germany is urging the European Union (EU) to sanction Russia following the attempted poisoning assassination of Alexei Navalny, a top opposition leader.

“I am convinced that there will be no longer any way around sanctions,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told t-online in an interview Saturday.

“Sanctions must always be targeted and proportionate. But such a grave violation of the International Chemical Weapons Convention cannot be left unanswered. On this, we’re united in Europe,” Maas added

Germany is the current president of the EU, a role that rotates to various members of the 27-member bloc. Leaders are expected to respond to the poisoning during their next summit starting on Oct. 15. Many suspect Moscow of ordering the poisoning.

Navalny is a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin and the unofficial leader of the Russian opposition. He first fell ill in August after drinking what is believed to be tea spiked with poison. Russian operatives have used the nerve agent Novichok in the past to kill vocal Putin critics, like during the assassination attempt of an ex-Russian spy in the United Kingdom.

After falling ill, Navalny was prevented from leaving Russia. The Kremlin eventually buckled to international scrutiny and allowed him to leave Russia. He was admitted to a hospital in Berlin where he received treatment.

He was later released from the hospital.

