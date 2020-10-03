https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marjorie-taylor-greene-house-qanon-resolution/2020/10/03/id/990197

Georgia’s presumptive new GOP congresswoman — famous for her support of QAnon and skepticism of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon — slammed a House vote on a resolution to condemn the conspiracy theory movement.

“There’s no reason for a resolution to condemn non-existent violence from folks talking about the VERY REAL Deep State and the attempted coup on President Trump on the Internet,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement Friday to Fox News.

“Republicans should lead strongly by standing up for innocent Americans against this smear and rightfully designate Black Lives Matter and Antifa both domestic terror organizations,” Greene said, Fox News reported. “The fact that Democrats refuse to condemn the real domestic terrorists BLM and Antifa is what Americans should remember when they go to vote on Nov. 3.”

In a tweet, she also chastised “this pathetic Congress” for not passing a resolution to condemn “Communist Antifa and Marxist BLM.”

“They burn cities, violently attack innocent people, shoot police, and cause millions of dollars in damage to businesses and federal property every single day!” she wrote.

“Congress is failing!”

Fox News noted most Republicans joined with Democrats in passing the resolution by a 371-18 vote Friday marking the first official bipartisan condemnation of this conspiracy movement that critics say is actively working to undermine public trust in America’s democratic institutions.

Forty members did not vote on the resolution and one Republican, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., voted present, Fox News reported.

