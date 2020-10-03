https://babylonbee.com/news/noooo-my-precious-screams-governor-whitmer-after-state-orders-her-to-throw-ring-of-power-into-the-fires-of-mount-doom/

MOUNT DOOM—Governor Gretchen Whitmer is refusing to throw the Ring of Power back into Mount Doom, despite the Michigan Supreme Court ordering her to return it into the fires whence it came.

“Throw it into the fire! Destroy it!” shouted a judge sitting on the court, after leading Whitmer to the Cracks of Doom. “We can end this all right now!”

“Nooo! Not my precious!” Whitmer screamed as the state Supreme Court handed down the order to destroy the Ring. “Nasty, nasty Constitution! We don’t likes it! Nasty, fat Founding Fathers!” She turned and left.

“No, Whitmer! It will be your undoing!” cried the judge.

The Ring betrayed Whitmer, of course, and she was found floating in the River Anduin with arrows in her back, as Governor Gavin Newsom sought to attain the Ring of Power for himself.

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Spanish Orderly Hidalgo Clintoniña Welcomes Trump To Walter Reed Medical Center Next Article October On Pace To Be Three Years Long

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

