The actions, words, and even hypothetical thoughts of Donald Trump have been the constant focus of the mainstream media since his famous descent down the golden escalator of 2015. Since his election, it has become increasingly clear that the media are desperate to play a role in his political demise, and have happily put themselves at the Democrat Party’s disposal. Together, this “dream team” of spin — and often outright lies — have formulated one wave of attack after another, whether it be the Russian collusion hoax, Trump’s description of United States veterans as “losers” or “suckers” according to “anonymous sources,” or Trump’s supposed refusal to condemn white supremacy.

While the hypocrisy and cynicism of the Democratic Party is somewhat understandable given their political nature, the same cannot be said for the media. Objectivity has been pushed aside in favor of subjectivity, and journalism has been abandoned as activist reporters let their agendas override truthful and fair-minded reporting of the facts. All that is needed to demonstrate just how overtly biased the media have become is to take a look at the words and actions of Democrats for whom the media reaction was one of justification, deceit, or incredulity. Imagine how they would react if the “guilty party” was their enemy, Donald Trump?

1. Divisive [Trump] Demands Racial Loyalty From His Followers

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Joe Biden in 2020 during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club.

2. [Trump] Defies Social Distancing To Vandalize Neighborhood

In July 2020, Bill De Blasio joined Al Sharpton and other activists to paint a Black Lives Matter “mural” outside Trump Tower in New York City. Some attendees wore masks while others didn’t, and were far closer than the 6-foot demanded by social distancing “guidelines.”

3. [Trump] Thinks All Black People Are The Same

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Joe Biden in 2020 during an interview.

“Black people are all the same.” Good to see the Democrats getting back to their roots… #Biden #BidenIsARacist pic.twitter.com/5ANZZbATod — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) August 6, 2020

4. For [Trump], His Hair Is More Important Than Your Life

During San Francisco’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns, Nancy Pelosi visited a salon for a “wash and blow-out,” and then claimed that she was tricked by the salon, and therefore was owed an apology.

5. Authoritarian [Trump] Laughs As He Tears Up The Constitution

“I would just say, ‘Hey Joe, instead of saying, ‘No we can’t’ let’s say, ‘Yes we can!’ Ha ha ha ha ha.”

Kamala Harris in 2019 in response to Joe Biden’s statement that there is “no constitutional” authority to allow Harris’ call to ban “assault weapons” with an executive order.

6. [Trump] Promotes Deadly Anti-Vaccine Propaganda

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump…I will not take his word for it.”

Kamala Harris in 2020 in response to CNN’s Dana Bash who asked Harris whether she would take an approved COVID-19 vaccine if it was before the upcoming election.

7. [Trump] Stokes Anti-Semitism On Twitter Yet Again

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby.”

In 2019, Ilhan Omar claimed that support for Israel was motivated solely by bribes, thereby promoting the centuries-old anti-Semitic trope of Jewish financial influence and control.

8. [Trump’s] Career Was Built On Abuse Of Native American Lie

Elizabeth Warren released a video in 2018 announcing the results of a DNA test “proving” that she has Native American heritage…or at least between 1/64th and 1/1,024th of her does.

9. [Trump] Praises Life Of “Exalted Cyclops” of the Klu Klux Klan

“Bishop, Reverend Clergy, Mona and Marjorie, the entire Byrd family — if you didn’t already know it, it’s pretty clear the incredible esteem your father was held in. I know you’ve known that your whole life.”

Joe Biden in 2010, speaking at a Memorial Service for Senator Robert C. Byrd, former Exalted Cyclops of the Klu Klux Klan who also filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act for 14 hours in the Senate.

10. [Trump] Laughs While Admitting To Lying To Smear Future Running Mate As Racist

“It was a debate! Ha ha ha ha ha.”

Kamala Harris in 2020, in response to Stephen Colbert questioning how she could go from staunch critic of Joe Biden — i.e. implying he was a racist and guilty of sexual assault — to one of his closest supporters.

1) If @StephenAtHome is the only one willing to ask these questions, the media is failing.

2) If you think “it was a debate” is a valid excuse to flip on fundamental principles like racism, you have no principles. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/6nPmm7dGyh — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) August 15, 2020

***

Unfortunately, these satirical headlines are not far from reality. Next time you read a headline from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, or any other outlet which prides themselves on their steadfast dedication to objectivity, ask yourself whether they would have written it the same way if the roles were reversed. If the headline praises or excuses a Democrat, ask whether they would do the same for Trump. If the headline excoriates the president, ask whether they would do the same for a Democrat. More often than not, the answer is simply no.

