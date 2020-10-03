https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hey-chris-wallace-police-arrest-violent-blm-thugs-crash-brandon-strakas-massive-walk-away-rally-washington-dc-video/
THOUSANDS of Trump supporters rallied in Washington DC at Brandon Straka’s Walk Away march and rally.
Big crowd rolling into the “Walkaway” event hosted by @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/ztXiJsl2xL
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020
TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!
There was a MASSIVE CROWD of Trump and America supporters at the event.
#WalkAway’s #UNSILENT March. See official livestream here: https://t.co/vrxPGyQydp https://t.co/HWLUxJzUfB
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 3, 2020
Look at the numbers here!
#WalkAway’s #UNSILENT March. See official livestream here: https://t.co/vrxPGyQydp https://t.co/HWLUxJzUfB
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 3, 2020
#WalkAway’s #UNSILENT March. See official livestream here: https://t.co/vrxPGyQydp https://t.co/HWLUxJzUfB
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 3, 2020
Hey Chris Wallace!
Notice: No Looting, no drugs, no rioting!
NOTICE, no looting or rioting and no drugs and no pay you see they are Republicans!!!🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸
— Michael Pickett (@MikeAP2) October 3, 2020
But then Joe Biden’s army of BLM-Antifa thugs attempted to crash the Walk Away event.
Capital Police tackled, cuffed and arrested the violent goons.
Law and Order!
About 30 mins ago DC Police park Officers wrestled with BLM Protesters at today’s @RealWalkAway rally. Multiple arrests have been made. #dcprotest #dcprotests #Breaking #Breakingnews #HappeningNow #DC #WashingtonDC #UNSILENT #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/VJXiaGHHzP
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) October 3, 2020