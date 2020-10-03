https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hey-chris-wallace-police-arrest-violent-blm-thugs-crash-brandon-strakas-massive-walk-away-rally-washington-dc-video/

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters rallied in Washington DC at Brandon Straka’s Walk Away march and rally.

Big crowd rolling into the “Walkaway” event hosted by @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/ztXiJsl2xL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 3, 2020

There was a MASSIVE CROWD of Trump and America supporters at the event.

Look at the numbers here!

Hey Chris Wallace!

Notice: No Looting, no drugs, no rioting!

NOTICE, no looting or rioting and no drugs and no pay you see they are Republicans!!!🇺🇸👍🇺🇸👍🇺🇸 — Michael Pickett (@MikeAP2) October 3, 2020

But then Joe Biden’s army of BLM-Antifa thugs attempted to crash the Walk Away event.

Capital Police tackled, cuffed and arrested the violent goons.

Law and Order!

