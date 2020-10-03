https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f798f104eb99611d5f00e3c
Eight people including staff and customers were injured in the accident that happened late Friday night at the Mateus Atacarejo Mix Supermarket in São Luís, north Brazil….
Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Boris Johnson defended his handling of the crisis amid growing criticism and disquiet on his own benches….
I could not fathom failing at the most basic measure of good motherhood. But some things cannot be fixed….
Armenian officials say Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert; Azerbaijan says Ganja was ‘under fire’….
Amin Naaman, an app developer, hasn’t been seen since he disappeared from Sydney’s west while being chased by investors for tens of millions of dollars….