https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/feeling-president-trump-fires-off-tweet-amid-anonymously-sourced-rumor/

President Trump on Saturday afternoon fired off a pair of tweets amid anonymously-sourced rumors that he is very ill.

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!” Trump said in a tweet.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

President Trump also tweeted about Congress working together to get another round of Covid stimulus approved.

OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday said he is “extremely happy” with the progress President Trump has made since being diagnosed with Covid.

“Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” he added.

Dr. Conley said President Trump has been “fever free for over 24 hours.”

However, shortly after Dr. Sean Conley gave reporters a rosy report on President Trump’s condition battling Covid, an anonymous quote was sent to pool reporters stating the President’s condition was worse than said at the briefing.

Reporters claimed on Saturday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was behind the anonymously-sourced rumor about President Trump’s condition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

