President Trump, who has been admitted to Walter Reed to be treated for COVID-19, sent out a tweet late Friday night that things were “going well.”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

MSNBC’s Alex Witt brought up the tweet and wondered if this was a new tone coming from the president, and now she’s catching hell for it from the Left. Here’s blue-check Matt Negrin:

🚨 NEW TONE ALERT 🚨 An MSNBC anchor just said President Trump, who days ago instructed white supremacists to disrupt polling places and mocked people for wearing masks, now has a “gentler tone” and his tweet was “heartfelt”!!! I cannot believe this is happening before our eyes pic.twitter.com/pXc6PYuMXz — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 3, 2020

This is an incredibly abrupt shift in the New Tone Timeline. Our experts are recalibrating what it means for the Decorum-Civility Continuum. We will have an update by late afternoon as our models are adjusted. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time. — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 3, 2020

Mike Pence is holding a super-spreader event IN ARIZONA ON THURSDAY but the only thing that matters is that the president used the word “love” in all-caps in a psychedelic tweet last night, this is Serious Journalism Time so GTFO if you don’t have respect for the office — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 3, 2020

me when a weekend cable news anchor says is it just me or is the president of the united states showing a new gentler tone about the virus that he unleashed onto the country that has killed 208,000 people pic.twitter.com/mEmEi1zgR9 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 3, 2020

White folks still trying to make this man Presidential and give him a good tone. Sigh. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 3, 2020

Jesus Christ, you stupid, stupid fuckers. https://t.co/NuhUsCwOIx — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 3, 2020

@AlexWitt @MSNBC I was watching when this went down and was disturbed by what I was hearing; I’ve really taken to turning her off; this was just embarrassing and shameful — BetterOffRed (@ny_donag) October 3, 2020

@AlexWitt You are not helping at all. Stop giving participation ribbons for him accidentally acting like a human being. — Nestor McDade (@TechMgrDC) October 3, 2020

Alex Witt is a right wing hack! Her party is gone. — Tree Janicek (@Treeality7) October 3, 2020

I’m going to lose it man — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) October 3, 2020

I heard that and just about spat out my coffee — Wallace A Jenkins (@PrivateJenkins) October 3, 2020

I could not believe it when I watched it live. — Jason Leary (@Gloomwhisper) October 3, 2020

Almost threw something at my new tv. — It’s nothing really (@thunk2much) October 3, 2020

I was watching when she said this and I yelled at the TV — exhausted_yet_hopeful (@hopeful_yet) October 3, 2020

I had to switch that woman off. I cannot believe what I am hearing. Just more and more lies and deceit. — Ellie (@yulebecool) October 3, 2020

I saw that live and my jaw literally dropped — ⚽️ Equal Pay ⚽️ (@CalamityJoey) October 3, 2020

He’s faking he has it. I demand to see the real tests and we deserve it. I’m not buying this story. — Corazon (@corozon4u_cora) October 3, 2020

Hmmm, this reminds me of a husband who apologizes for hitting his wife and sweet talks her. Maniacal people can be very sweet when they want to be, making the victim disarm for the next attack. — Julie (@julielkaye) October 3, 2020

No truer words could have been said. My guard will never be down when it comes to Trump. Not changing my mind about who he truly is. — Ann Moore (@Skupowski) October 3, 2020

My head is about to explode — Lainie 🌱 (@brainylainie) October 3, 2020

Incredible. Unreal. — Eric Kohli (@EKohli) October 3, 2020

why the hell do people and especially in the media want to persist in this belief that Trump is capable of learning, of becoming a better person? — Iza Nainen Toivonvalossa, Kuusi Palaa (@IzabelaKaramia) October 3, 2020

Their desperation for the kinder gentler days of yore is driving them insane. Only them getting crammed onto trains heading off to concentration camps could cure it — Reasonably Anonymous (@OpinionaT_R) October 3, 2020

Even Jack the Ripper didn’t kill people everyday. — BMara (@BMara16) October 3, 2020

Trump tweets “LOVE!!!” and liberal heads explode.

