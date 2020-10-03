https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/i-smell-pulitzer-journo-reports-source-told-him-trump-insisted-on-walking-to-marine-one-for-the-visual/

Yesterday President Trump, as a precautionary measure, went to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after testing positive for coronavirus. When Trump left the White House, he walked to Marine One for the trip to the hospital:

President Trump walks out of the White House under his own power to Marine One before heading to Walter Reed, followed by Mark Meadows pic.twitter.com/Rve6Yqg1IH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 2, 2020

Vanity Fair correspondent Gabriel Sherman says a source told him the reason Trump walked to the helicopter:

Per source, Trump insisted on walking to Marine One. For the visual. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 2, 2020

Trump walked? What were the other options?

Did you want him to skateboard to the helicopter? Moonwalk? What else was he supposed to do, you ridiculous hack. https://t.co/8Pdlgg52TN — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 3, 2020

As opposed to what? Getting carried out on a stretcher? https://t.co/VqjaD4C2Jq — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 2, 2020

Usually, he goes by sedan chair. https://t.co/eBH9GTGcic — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 2, 2020

Right? If it was “for the visual” maybe Trump should have had himself carried out on a diamond-encrusted palanquin carried by four aides just to cause even more media head explosions.

As opposed to what? Levitating over to it? https://t.co/0J0gPJfPdT — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 3, 2020

He was going to do cartwheels but didn’t want to show off. https://t.co/IZqlatdQ3Z — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 3, 2020

Did you want him to ride a bicycle? — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 2, 2020

You want him to crawl? https://t.co/DyPEpHzLci — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) October 3, 2020

You wanted roller blades? A scooter? A wheelchair? A gurney? https://t.co/fenm6hGHPJ — 🇺🇸Marie Esch-Radtke🇺🇸 (@MarieEschRadtke) October 3, 2020

Should he have cartwheeled, had aides carry him on their shoulders? He was clearly capable of walking so why would he choose any other option? https://t.co/HIW03o65Qq — ML (@just_mindy) October 3, 2020

Trump should have walked all the way to Walter Reed just so journo heads would have exploded everywhere.

God you people are insufferable. https://t.co/9lsoc2i2UI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2020

God forbid the POTUS show strength 🙄 https://t.co/7yVnQsJFkl — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) October 3, 2020

I smell Pulitzer! — Sunset (@BenitaSonabend) October 2, 2020

Do you need to take a couple Pamprin and lie down for a while? Maybe place a cool washcloth across your forehead. — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) October 3, 2020

LOL. Ah, “journalism.”

