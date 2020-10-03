https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-releases-heartfelt-message-public-walter-reed-video/

President Trump on Saturday released a video message for the public from Walter Reed.

Trump thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he has received since announcing he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid.

As a precautionary measure, the President’s medical team recommended President Trump be taken to Walter Reed for state of the art monitoring.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley earlier Saturday said he is “extremely happy” with the progress President Trump has made since being diagnosed with Covid.

However, shortly after Dr. Sean Conley gave reporters a rosy report on President Trump’s condition battling Covid, an anonymous quote was sent to pool reporters stating the President’s condition was worse than said at the briefing.

The fake news media went into overdrive reporting that Trump was very ill and that his doctors were lying to the public.

The President sounded a little run down but he was cracking jokes and said he can’t wait to hit the campaign trail again.

Trump said that First Lady Melania is doing very well and cracked a joke about her being a ‘little younger’ than him.

WATCH:

