The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) strictly prohibits the use of official congressional legislative resources to be used for any and all campaign practices by the respective member of the U.S. Congress.

Florida Rep. Lois Frankel (D) is being accused by her Republican congressional opponent Laura Loomer, who said that Rep. Frankel has admitted to “using her taxpayer-funded congressional office to campaign.”

“It’s unfortunate that Lois Frankel sees her job as all about politics as opposed to serving the people of District 21. Her admission of using her taxpayer funded congressional office to campaign raises legal questions regarding House Ethics rules and federal statutes preventing the use of government resources for campaigning”, said Laura Loomer

The allegation against Frankel comes from an interview the lawmaker gave to Forward.com where she all-but said that her congressional office and campaign are one and the same.

“My campaign is me doing my job. I don’t have a separate program of me vs. the campaign,” said Frankel.

The FEC website clearly states that “Official resources of the House must, as a general rule, be used for the performance of official business of the House, and hence those resources may not be used for campaign or political purpose.”

If Frankel’s campaign is really doing her job as she states, and if there really isn’t a separation between her campaign and her official office, then Frankel has violated FEC law and could face criminal charges for knowingly breaking federal statute.

