Kellyanne Conway, former White House counselor to President Donald Trump who stepped away from her job in August, announced late Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

In response, liberals celebrated Conway’s diagnosis with jubilation and mockery.

What did Conway say?

Conway revealed that she is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is currently isolated.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she announced.

Conway is yet another person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination announcement last Saturday in the Rose Garden.

In addition to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) — both of whom sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee — have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins. All attended last Saturday’s ceremony and were in close proximity with one another.

According to Politico, Conway’s teenage doctor posted a social media video claiming her mother had COVID-19 just minutes before Conway confirmed it publicly.

What was the reaction?

Conway’s positive diagnosis was celebrated by liberals on social media.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Inject bleach and wait until April until this goes away,” one person said.

In response to Conway saying her “heart is with everyone affected…,” another person mocked, “That would require you having a heart.”

“But you lied to your kid to be able to tweet it yourself after you calculate the political moves first? while exposing your entire family? You are a POS,” another person responded.

“F*** you,” another person said.

“Then you should have worn a mask. If you take out AG Bill Barr, we’ll forgive you,” another person said.

“Hope you recover fully. You’re also a sociopath. That, you will never recover from,” one person said.

“I didn’t have ‘GOP leadership attempts mass suicide by having a superspreader event’ on my bingo card, but I should have seen it coming,” one person mocked.

“Kellyanne Conway says she does not have a temperature. She has Alternative Global Warming,” another person mocked.

“All of a sudden, all these newly diseased @GOP members suddenly recognize that Covid is real. They’ve ignored it for 7 months, but here they are finally wishing people affected by it well. Where the hell have you been before hit WH outbreak???” yet another person mocked.

“Kellyanne I wish on you alternative good wishes, thoughts n prayers n hope you recover after your alternative treatments. Good luck. You got what y’all deserve not wearing masks, mocking those who listened to science,” another person said.

