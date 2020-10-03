https://thehill.com/homenews/news/519505-jaime-harrison-debates-graham-behind-plexiglass-shield

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison set up a plexiglass barrier between himself and Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamMcConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election GOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus MORE (R) during their first debate of their tightening race on Saturday night.

Harrison stood with the barrier to his side during the debate that was held in Columbia, S.C. at Allen University. He addressed the move while he was calling on South Carolinians to hold elected officials accountable for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic candidate said that “We shouldn’t blame anybody for the inception of this disease,” adding that “where blame should come is how we handle this disease, whether or not we take it seriously.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tonight I am taking it seriously. That’s why I put this plexiglass up because it’s not just about me, it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well, my two boys, my wife, my grandmother,” Harrison said.

“Let’s take this issue seriously and do all that we can to not only take care of ourselves, but each other,” Harrison added.

Jaime Harrison: “Where blame should come is how we handled this disease — whether or not we take it seriously.” pic.twitter.com/fGilEdWhxT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2020

Graham said on Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 after learning that Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-Utah), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive for the virus. Graham, chairman of the committee, said he tested negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being informed of his positive test, and out of an abundance of caution, I was tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina. I was informed I was negative. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Guy King, the Harrison campaign’s communications director, called on Graham to self-quarantine, adding that his test results could be “inconclusive after such a recent exposure.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.”

“Jaime Harrison has always taken the coronavirus very seriously,” King said.

Harrison and Graham are set to face off again on Oct. 12 and Oct. 21.

The Hill has reached out to Graham’s office for comment.

A slate of Republican lawmakers and officials have tested positive for coronavirus this week. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (N.C.) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonHillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference GOP senators call on Trump to oppose nationalizing 5G Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for SCOTUS confirmation hearings before election MORE (Wis.) both tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington was rocked early Friday morning after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE announced that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Trump to Woodward in April: I’m ‘just not’ worried about contracting COVID-19 MORE tested positive for the virus. Trump on Friday was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is set to remain for several days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

