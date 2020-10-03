https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/03/joe-biden-accuser-tara-reade-to-appear-on-60-minutes-sunday-but-theres-a-catch/

We haven’t heard from Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade in quite a while; not even President Trump brought her up during the first presidential debate, and he was going for the jugular. However, Reade is set to speak up on “60 Minutes” this Sunday and reveal why Biden should never be president.

The catch? Reade is speaking exclusively to “60 Minutes” Australia, so if you live in Australia, be sure to tune into Channel 9 to watch.

Ask Kamala Harris about it at the vice-presidential debate. She had some thoughts.

