Twitchy favorite Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, is doing us all the favor of calling out so-called journalists like PBS’s unbiased White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor by quoting their tweets, as we noted earlier.

First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded talking about the Trump child separation policy. She said, “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”https://t.co/6Se5vEmzzY — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2020

This was not her full quote and Yamiche is still not a journalist. https://t.co/2rrQ943y9E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2020

That got the attention of some guy named Don Adams, who voted for Evan McMullin and still has the nerve to call Miller a grifter.

And neither are you, Mr. Grifter. https://t.co/2qpAERC990 — Don Adams (@AssemblyRoomUSA) October 3, 2020

“You’re not a journalist either.” This is one of the nicer compliments I’ve received on twitter. https://t.co/4wWnqeOWr5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2020

Amazing how many bot accounts are defending you with the same lame comments they spewed during our last spat. Am blocking every one of them. You’re such a fraud. — Don Adams (@AssemblyRoomUSA) October 3, 2020

Oh, we see … they had a spat, which was probably the most traffic Adams has ever seen. And here’s Keith Olbermann weighing in. As we reported earlier, a CNN analyst and Harvard professor suggested that Russian intelligence knows more about the president’s condition than the U.S. press.

It is very likely that Russian intelligence agencies — through signal and human intel sources at Walter Reed, etc — have more information about the President’s condition than we do (though I think we all know how the president is doing.) #doctorslietoo — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 3, 2020

Guy who actually answers to the name “Stephen Miller” while there’s an even worse one at large: https://t.co/BglhrQEk74 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 3, 2020

We’d thought Olbermann had given up political tweeting, which was a good decision on his part.

You answer to Keith Olbermann. https://t.co/Bsf2gRgBFz — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 3, 2020

LOL — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 3, 2020

How is Miss Precious Perfect doing, Keith? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when he was funny. God I’m old. — Ant Bishop (@OutpostBourbon) October 3, 2020

Sir this is a Wendy’s — Missak Tokhmanian (@followMissak) October 3, 2020

Are you still yelling in front of a green screen in your basement? — Magills (@magills_) October 3, 2020

Guy whose career as a sports analyst and political commentator ended on the website of fashion magazine has thoughts. — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslinpro) October 3, 2020

The other Keith Olbermann has the same problem. — Bert Hyman (@berthyman) October 3, 2020

Thankfully, there’s only one Olbermann, and he’s been fired from all the networks. — Dead Comedian 85 (@85_comedian) October 3, 2020

Why would he change it? It triggers you too much. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kat (@virginiabelle76) October 3, 2020

Funny, Miller leads my “likes” 30-1. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) October 3, 2020

Wow good one Keith LOL — Justine Cloud (@justine_clout) October 3, 2020

Ivy League zinger there. — Langhorne (@_Langhorne) October 3, 2020

You got him, Keith, he’ll never survive this. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) October 3, 2020

Olbermann emerges from his bathtub. — Bruddahmateo (@bruddahmateo) October 3, 2020

Damn, I forgot all about KO 🤣 — CountryLife🇺🇸 (@Dione34) October 3, 2020

I’m sorry, should we know you? — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) October 3, 2020

I seriously didn’t know you were still alive, Keith. Good for you. — Phil (@realPhiILacio) October 3, 2020

Have you found work yet? — @IDues (@IDues3) October 3, 2020

Oh man I almost forgot you existed! It was nice — SomethingSomethingRacism (@mostlyallright) October 3, 2020

Was this supposed to be…clever? “Guys, he lets people call him his real name. What’s up with that? Zing!” — Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) October 3, 2020

Sick burn on his name — @jonuberfacts (@jonuberfacts) October 3, 2020

Wow! I thought Olbermann died in that closet he had been imprisoned in? pic.twitter.com/h6ToXbCJ4f — Joseph R. Nicholas (@brodymcody) October 3, 2020

Good dunk Keith. I don’t know how you can’t keep a job with that wit. — BaconManLives (@baconmanlives) October 3, 2020

No worries Keith, nobody is threatening your crown. — Agent of Change (@thunderkwb) October 3, 2020

Keith Olbermann — not a journalist or a comedian.

