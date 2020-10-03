https://www.dailywire.com/news/kellyanne-conway-feeling-fine-after-positive-covid-19-diagnosis

Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway announced she is “feeling fine” after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19,” Conway tweeted. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Conway is among the swelling numbers of those in President Donald Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus after Trump himself came down with it earlier this week.

As of Saturday afternoon, others in close contact with the president who have tested positive include first lady Melania Trump, White House senior adviser Hope Hicks, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stephien, as well as Sens. Ron Johnson (R-MN), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Thom Tillis (R-NC). All attended the Rose Garden ceremony with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday’s presidential debate, also announced on Saturday that he had tested positive.

Earlier the same day that his wife announced her diagnosis, frequent Trump critic George Conway mocked the president for coming down with COVID-19. “He failed to protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself,” he tweeted.

He failed to protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020

Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where his doctors said he is “doing very well.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

President Donald Trump’s doctor at Walter Reed Medical Center, Sean Conley, said during a press conference that the president is “doing very well,” and that his already mild symptoms are dissipating. “This morning the president is doing very well,” Conley said Saturday morning before introducing the team of doctors who are monitoring the president and providing his care. Conley added that Trump had mild symptoms including a slight cough, nasal congestion, and feeling “run down.” Conley later added that Trump had a fever Thursday night and into Friday morning but that he had been “fever free for over 24 hours.” Conley also noted – multiple times – that Trump is not on oxygen at this time, though he was asked repeatedly if the president had been on oxygen previously, as reporters speculated Friday when he walked to Marine One to be flown to Walter Reed Hospital. Conley said Trump had not been on oxygen on Thursday or Friday either. Dr. Sean Dooley addressed reporters by saying Trump is being monitored for any complications from the coronavirus or from the treatments has been prescribed and that at no time has he had difficulty breathing. Dooley added that Trump has been in “exceptionally good spirits” and told his team of doctors: “I feel like I could walk out of here today.” Another doctor who spoke at the briefing said that since Trump is feeling well, he has been encouraged to eat, drink, and stay active, including completing his work as president.

