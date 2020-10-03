https://disrn.com/news/joy-reid-claims-to-have-a-cellphone-full-of-texts-from-people-who-arent-sure-trump-really-has-covid/

Last Updated Oct 3rd, 2020 at 4:18 pm

MSNBC host Joy Reid said on Friday she has a “cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid.”

President Trump posted a video on Friday before flying to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday, saying he is “doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

🔦 Various members of the media also said White House statements on President Trump’s health cannot be trusted.

CNN host Anderson Cooper said White House statements on Trump’s health are “pretty much meaningless.”

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote a column with the headline, “Journalists, beware: This White House can’t be trusted to be truthful about Trump’s health.”

Vox published an article with the headline: “The future of the country hinges on Trump’s health — and we can’t trust he’s telling the truth.”

“The sad truth is we really can’t trust at face value what comes out of the White House on this,” ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl said on The View. “There has been so much misinformation that has gone out, you know, about the virus, about the pandemic, about things like voter suppression, it’s really hard to know what to believe.”

