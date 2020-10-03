https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/man-attempted-steal-6-million-ppp-loans-using-companies-named-game-thrones/

(THE HILL) A North Carolina man allegedly tried to steal $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for coronavirus relief by establishing fake companies with “Game of Thrones” names.

Tristan Bishop Pan, 38, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, according to a statement this week from the Justice Department.

Pan allegedly submitted numerous fraudulent PPP loan applications, including on behalf of entities named White Walker, Khaleesi and The Night’s Watch.

