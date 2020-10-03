https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/man-claims-injured-chicken-mcnugget-sues-mcdonalds/
(PATRIOT-NEWS) After claiming to have broken his tooth on a surprise bone nestled within a Chicken McNugget, a man in Palm Beach, Fla., is suing McDonald’s.
Alexei Stolfat and his wife had ordered the fateful food via Uber Eats back in May when he unsuspectingly consumed a bone a little under an inch long. Stolfat then suffered from “unbearable jaw pain” along with a toothache and headache for days afterward. He took pictures of the crispy criminal, along with the bone that had caused him so much discomfort, sharing them as evidence.