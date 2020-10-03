https://nypost.com/2020/10/03/man-fatally-stabbed-during-dispute-on-subway-platform-in-nyc/

A man was stabbed to death by a blonde-haired stranger Saturday inside a lower Manhattan subway station, police said.

The attack unfolded just before 3 p.m. on the northbound J/Z train platform in the Chambers Street station, near City Hall, where the 20-year-old victim had been squabbling with a man in his 40s.

At some point, their dispute turned physical, and the victim was stabbed “multiple times in the legs,” according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The attacker ran off.

The victim was rushed to Beekman Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Police described the suspect as in his 40s, with blonde hair, wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

