North Carolina Democratic candidate for the Senate, Cal Cunningham has admitted that he had a “sexting” relationship with a female political consultant from California, Arlene Guzman Todd. The texts were revealed by National File in a story on Thursday night.

Cunningham is running against incumbent Republican Thom Tillis, who announced Friday, he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Democrat, a married father of two, is running for election in a difficult state for Republicans this year. He is campaigning on the fact that he is a military veteran.

Guzman Todd’s husband is also a veteran.

Cunningham refers to Guzman Todd in the text messages below as “historically sexy,” imagines kissing her, says he has been dreaming “of our time together,” and the two plan for Cunningham to make up an excuse for his family and ditch a staffer so the two can meet and, in Guzman Todd’s words, “kiss a lot.” Guzman Todd says she wants “a night with you” and Cunningham agrees that he wants that too. Guzman Todd says that “the only thing I want on my to do list is you” and Cunningham says that “Sounds so hot and so fun!”

These are the texts messages between Cal Cunningham and the woman he’s carried on a relationship with DURING his Senate campaign “Nervous about the next 100 days” – Cal Cunningham pic.twitter.com/TXb2mdSdR1 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 3, 2020

I wonder how military veterans — a critical vote in North Carolina — feel about the father of two stepping out on his wife with the wife of a decorated Army Sgt?

News Observer:

In one text from Guzman, she says: “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to do list is you.”

Actually, this is pretty mild stuff for sexting. But the intent is clear and Cunningham’s mea culpa shows he’s got a lot of ‘splainin’ to do.

Cunningham, who has been leading in polling in his pivotal U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, said Friday night that he is not dropping out of the race. “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter,” Cunningham said in a statement sent to The News & Observer. “I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

Adultery is not quite the kiss of death that it used to be in politics. But any candidate who presents themselves to the voters as a good family man and then is caught in a compromising situation can expect charges of hypocrisy from his opponent and renewed questions from voters.

