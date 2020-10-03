https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/mccabe-declines-testify-next-week-senate-judiciary-panel-citing-manifest-danger-covid-among-committee-members/

Andrew McCabe

Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

McCabe, a key figure in the Spygate scandal, signed the 4th and final FISA warrant application on Carter Page in June of 2017.

On Saturday it was reported that McCabe declined to testify next week, citing “manifest danger” of Covid-19 among Committee members.

Two Senators who serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid – Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Mike Lee (R-UT).

McCabe’s legal counsel established several conditions, one of which is that his testimony be provided in-person rather than using Zoom or other video teleconferencing.

“The reason for that condition was – and is because a witness answering questions remotely via videoconference is at a distinct disadvantage at answering those questions,” McCabe’s swamp lawyer Michael Bromwich wrote.

NEW #Russia #Durham: McCabe declines to testify next week @senjudiciary citing “manifest danger” of Covid-19 among Committee members + “McCabe is eager to testify voluntarily…at a future date when it is safe” McCabe conditions : in-person, not Zoom @CBSNews @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/6OdyTcOa8T — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 3, 2020

Recall, McCabe was fired in April of 2018 after DOJ Inspector General revealed in a report that he “lacked candor” (lied) multiple times, including under oath.

McCabe was criminally referred to the US Attorneys office for prosecution in the Spring of 2018 after the DOJ Inspector General found McCabe lied to federal investigators.

The charges against McCabe were related to his false statements to feds in the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton.

Then-US Attorney Jessie Liu in September of 2019 formally recommended pursuing criminal charges against McCabe.

The Justice Department announced earlier this year that it dropped its criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe.

