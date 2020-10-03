https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-mccabe-senate-judiciary-covid-19/2020/10/03/id/990205

Andrew McCabe’s lawyer said the ex-FBI deputy director will not testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week because two members tested positive for COVID-19, The Washington Times reported.

McCabe was set to go in front of the panel Tuesday as part of its probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation of collusion allegations between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russians who meddled in the election.

But after Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., tested positive for COVID-19, McCabe’s lawyer, Michael Bromwich, nixed the date, the news outlet reported.

“Under these circumstances, an in-person hearing carries grave safety risks to Mr. McCabe, me and senators and staff who would attend,” Bromwich wrote to committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Mr. McCabe is willing, able and eager to testify in person” the letter stated, the news outlet reported, “but he is not willing to put his family’s health at risk to do so. For these reasons, we are unwilling to appear in person for the Oct. 6 hearing.”

Browmwich also said his client was unwilling to testify remotely because a witness answering questions via video conference is “at a distinct disadvantage.” The letter referenced the recent testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in August, claiming senators interrupted her so much her answers were, at times, not understandable.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened an investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, as well as the bureau’s dealings with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

In addition to Yates, ex-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Director James Comey have also testified.

