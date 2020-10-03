https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-mcconnell-puts-full-senate-on-hiatus-until-oct-19-amy-coney-hearings-will-start-oct-12-as-previously-planned/
About The Author
Related Posts
Handcuffs removed from Jacob Blake in hospital…
August 29, 2020
Nature is awesome — Bobcat Edition
August 12, 2020
Antifa vandalizes home of San Jose mayor (raw)…
September 1, 2020
Tuesday viral videos…
August 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy