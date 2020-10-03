https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7948c04eb99611d5f00a52
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, on Saturday appeared on Fox News and admitted the severity of Trump’s condition the previous day, saying he was ‘very concerned’….
(BREITBART) The coronavirus has hit a growing number of figures in President Donald Trump’s White House orbit, with potential links to recent campaign events, the first presidential debate, and the Ro…
(FOX NEWS) President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt “much better” after entering the facility and was committed to defeating …
Saturday Night Live is back: and in the first episode of the new season, the renowned sketch comedy show lampooned the first debate between President Donald ……
Some 400 members of the ‘Not F****** Around Coalition’ militia brandished semi-automatic weapons in a show of force in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday….