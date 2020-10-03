“These policies exhibit a sweeping scope, both with regard to the subjects covered and the power exercised over those subjects. Indeed, they rest on an assertion of power to reorder social life and to limit, if not altogether displace, the livelihoods of residents across the state and throughout wide-ranging industries,” the ruling continues.

In other words, it attacks and takes away the citizen’s liberty.

In response, Whitmer the Wolverine Tyrant, who has been fighting with the Republican-controlled Michigan state legislature ever since she put her rules in place without their support, which means they have been unlawful all along, accused the justices who ruled in the majority of playing politics.

She additionally reminded her constituents that her regulations are still the law of the land for the time being.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling, handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices, is deeply disappointing, and I vehemently disagree with the court’s interpretation of the Michigan Constitution,” the governor said, according to MLive.com. Actually, it was a narrow majority of justices who understand and respect the Constitution.

“It is important to note that this ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, my emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law,” she continued. Actually, they do not.

An executive order is nothing more than a public notice for how the “executive,” in this case Governor Whitmer, will “execute” a power given to her by the state Constitution, the courts, or the legislature. Since none of them have given her any broad powers, her executive orders are based on no powers, therefore, and ipso facto, are illegal. That’s how it’s supposed to work in a republic.

She added, “Furthermore, after 21 days, many of the responsive measures I have put in place to control the spread of the virus will continue under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling.”

Folks, Whitmer is a perfect example of a tyrant gone mad. She created draconian lockdown rules, that her own husband violated and thought it was okay to do so, all because Orange Man Bad. The virus has a death rate of less than 1 percent, and is far less than the flu, yet there have been no oppressive lockdown orders to destroy the economy and make people angry enough to blame Trump over that.