(FOX NEWS) A migrant caravan of about 2,000 Hondurans is now passing though Guatemala in hopes of reaching the U.S.-Mexico border, despite the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic and threats from the country’s president to “detain all those who entered illegally.”

The group comprises mostly young men, although there are a few small children being pushed in strollers, the Associated Press reported.

“The order has been given to detain all those who entered illegally, and return them to the border of their country,” Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said in a broadcast address to the nation on Thursday. “We will not allow any foreigner who has used illegal means to enter the country, to think that they have the right to come and infect us and put us at serious risk.”

