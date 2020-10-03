https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/03/motorcycle-cop-squashes-protester-in-portland-after-the-car-hed-stopped-tried-to-flee/

We’re using the word “squash” in our headline because that’s what it looks like to us, although other verbs might be a better fit. Regardless, here are two angles of Portland “protesters” trying to interfere with a motorcycle cop’s traffic stop. It looks like the driver took advantage of the chaos to make a run for it, which led the protesters into their animal reflex, which is jumping in front of moving vehicles.

There are two videos; the second has the better angle. And check out the protester with the shield.

Portland tonight: BLM-antifa rioters surround officer who pulled over driver. The driver flees & when the officer tries to follow him, rioters stand in front of his motorcycle. One gets hit. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/xTdiLap6Hm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2020

Watch what happened when BLM-antifa rioters in Portland jumped in front of an officer on a motorcycle to stop him from chasing a fleeing suspect. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/CNOuxYpfTJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2020

“Antifa is just an idea”

Hiden Biden — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 3, 2020

Officers shouldn’t be frustrated. After all “Antifa is just an idea not an organization.”–@JoeBiden — Morgan.Dallas (@Morg3nDallas) October 3, 2020

That idea just got run over! — IF DAVID BROOKS HAD BALLS! (@Bruchisimo) October 3, 2020

Zero pity Cop was doing his job

They tried to stop him, failed, & got one of their own injured

AND it was wasted effort on their part, vehicle had a license plate, so at best they delayed ticket/arrest, & made things WORSE for the driver who will now be charged with fleeing also — Trix_eater (@Trix_Eater) October 3, 2020

Is it bad that part of me wishes the driver was a wanted felon and did harm to these “protestors” families? Maybe then they will wake up. But probably won’t. — ScoggyDoogan (@ScoggyDoogan) October 3, 2020

The always freak out when the vehicle they’re in front of hits them and play victim. — whitesneakers (@nigel_tanabe) October 3, 2020

Because they know the media will support their narrative. — Basileus (@JohnFiliss) October 3, 2020

I think they crave the attention and victimhood status — Zen AvengerX (@ZenAvengerx) October 3, 2020

We still can’t figure out what it is in their brains that compels them to hang out in the street at night for months. Is this really about Black Lives Matter?

I don’t get it. The law, in most jurisdictions, clearly states that obstructing someone, preventing their free movement (in the absence of a felony being committed) constitutes assault, kidnapping, or both. How do these people get away with this stuff? — Edward Chang (@Edward_Chang_8) October 3, 2020

This is blatant obstruction of justice. — Dissenters Assemble (@TheBossOfCute) October 3, 2020

It is hard to feel sorry for the kid. I’m sorry, but I just don’t — Kimberly Fultz (@kimmiefultz) October 3, 2020

I love how they stand in front of a heavy object… get hit by said object… Then everyone screams, “MEDIC!”. That’s the best part of these videos. — Harrison Fairbanks (@1StepTowardZero) October 3, 2020

Did they get that officers Badge number??!!! I Need to know who it was so I can send him a thank you card. 😎👍🏻 — Call Sign — T1934 (@skekimi) October 3, 2020

Don’t get in front of vehicles. — Christopher Beaty (@beatyc82) October 3, 2020

Especially one with red/blue lights in a pursuit — Rod Hummel (@Royalacresrod) October 3, 2020

Every single time I see these idiots stand in front of a vehicle as it slowly pushes through them I think of this scene pic.twitter.com/SoB6VYCEZ9 — 🪐 Final Girl 🪐 (@worldabolition) October 3, 2020

This is the new normal that they are actually demanding: we can break the law anytime we want without reparation because we are exercising our 1st Amendment. — Phillip Campeoni (@phil2d2) October 3, 2020

We need a zero tolerance policy for these nutjobs. — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) October 3, 2020

It’s hard to believe that I’m looking at the same species In this video. — Hunter Folmar (@Hunter_Folmar) October 3, 2020

It’s like the zombie apocalypse. — Bradley Hayden, Ph. D. (@EffectiveInter2) October 3, 2020

I don’t know how this is still going on…. how are the police still able to do their jobs (I would’ve snapped already)… what are the residents in these areas doing? This is disgusting. — Dahlia Islander (@DahliaIslander) October 3, 2020

Seems dangerous to let police work alone on a motorcycle

Should be in teams IMO 🤔 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) October 3, 2020

Yeah especially there, and at night. — Tsar Nich (@TsarNichII) October 3, 2020

This is textbook obstruction of justice. Not even sure how anyone in their right mind can even argue against it objectively. — Bounmy Saleumvong (@boundocsaint) October 3, 2020

I love when they act surprised that they got hurt after standing in front of a moving vehicle. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) October 3, 2020

It’s an act. They know they are being filmed and they play the victim constantly. Being the “victim” while openly hostile is leftism. — Al ⚜️🇺🇸 (@atxnative2018) October 3, 2020

It’s fine. He only ran over an idea. — ChrisHite1776 (@IntLuxx) October 3, 2020

