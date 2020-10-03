https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/nbc-news-reporter-tweets-video-showing-total-circus-of-trump-well-wishers-outside-hospital/

As we told you this evening, President Trump tweeted video from Walter Reed Medical Center describing his current condition, and he looked and sounded fine. In his four-minute video, Trump said “we’re going to beat this coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Trump were gathered outside the hospital waving flags and holding signs in backing the president and wishing him well. Here’s one such scene that an NBC News political reporter described as a “total circus”:

Is “total circus” better or worse than “fiery but mostly peaceful”?

Maybe “journalists” forgot what that kind of thing looks like.

Reality check time:

Fact check: TRUE.

