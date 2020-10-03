https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/nbc-news-reporter-tweets-video-showing-total-circus-of-trump-well-wishers-outside-hospital/

As we told you this evening, President Trump tweeted video from Walter Reed Medical Center describing his current condition, and he looked and sounded fine. In his four-minute video, Trump said “we’re going to beat this coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Trump were gathered outside the hospital waving flags and holding signs in backing the president and wishing him well. Here’s one such scene that an NBC News political reporter described as a “total circus”:

The scene outside Walter Reed has turned into a total circus pic.twitter.com/D3SUQSvTTD — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) October 3, 2020

Is “total circus” better or worse than “fiery but mostly peaceful”?

Trump supporters = “total circus” Rioters burning and looting = “mostly peaceful social justice seekers” https://t.co/cR1nW3Ls2f — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 3, 2020

Josh has never referred to a BLM protest or riot as a “circus,” but chose that wording here to describe Trump supporters… I’m sure that has nothing to do with his bias or hatred of the President. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 3, 2020

Circus = flags + smiles? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 3, 2020

Maybe “journalists” forgot what that kind of thing looks like.

Oh the humanity. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) October 3, 2020

Video doesn’t support this description at all, but you certainly sound like a circus clown. https://t.co/Ne6UFTFbVR — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 4, 2020

Not enough burning and looting for Josh, I guess. https://t.co/5ykEeGtXRC — baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) October 3, 2020

Circus.. but without the rioting, looting, and burning buildings. https://t.co/NfMrlOoORi — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 3, 2020

Now do Portland or Seattle or Kenosha or Sacramento or LA or DC or Rochester or Philadelphia https://t.co/TZriRlvLVT — BrandonDonkey (@RealBrandonDonk) October 4, 2020

This is a “total circus” but groups burning, looting & assaulting in our cities is a “peaceful protest”.

Orwell had no idea how insane it would actually get. https://t.co/ines09sLIc — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) October 3, 2020

People turn up to honor RBG: “What a wonderful moment!” People turn up for a little get well soon flag waving: “Total circus.” https://t.co/nTQ6pw2f4o — Smatt (@mdrache) October 3, 2020

Reality check time:

Only circus right now is the media — Linker Stinker (@vu784) October 3, 2020

This ain’t nothin’ compared to the circus in America’s newsrooms right now. https://t.co/SyhebAMMXc — Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 3, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

