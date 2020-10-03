https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519457-nc-democratic-senate-candidate-admits-to-sending-extramarital-texts-wont

Cal Cunningham, the Democratic Senate candidate in North Carolina’s marquee Senate race, admitted he sent texts involving sexual messages to a woman who is not his wife.

The campaign confirmed to The Hill Saturday the authenticity of the text messages between Cunningham, a former state senator, and Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California. The texts were first reported Thursday night by NationalFile.com.

The report contained pictures of texts in which Cunningham and Guzman, who is also married, discussed kissing and other more explicit messages.

“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” Cunningham wrote in one text message.

“I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to do list is you,” Guzman says in another.

Cunningham and his wife, Elizabeth, have two children.

The release of the text messages comes just over a month before Election Day when Cunningham will face off against first-term Sen. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R). The race is rated by the Cook Political Report as a toss up, and polls show Cunningham with a narrow single-digit lead.

In a statement to The Hill, Cunningham apologized, but indicated he will remain in the race.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do,” Cunningham said. “I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.

“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state,” he added.

It is still unclear how the news of the text messages will impact the race, though Republicans jumped on the news.

“Families sacrifice so much when a candidate runs for office — time, finances, privacy, etc. For Cal Cunningham to betray his family like this is the most selfish, disgusting thing he could do. And if he’ll betray his family, he’ll betray #NCsen voters,” tweeted National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez.

Families sacrifice so much when a candidate runs for office — time, finances, privacy, etc. For Cal Cunningham to betray his family like this is the most selfish, disgusting thing he could do. And if he’ll betray his family, he’ll betray #NCsen voters.https://t.co/eI5awIk9Ud — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 3, 2020

Cunningham had been riding high earlier in the week after announcing he’d raised $28.3 million in the third quarter of the year, shattering a record for the most raised in a single quarter by any North Carolina politician.

Tillis Friday night also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

