(JUST THE NEWS) Netflix continues to credit Chinese writer Liu Cixin as a producer on an adaptation of one of his books, even as the streaming giant took the recent step of publicly denouncing Liu’s remarks in favor of the mass detention of China’s Uyghur minorities.

Netflix is currently adapting one of Liu’s novels, “The Three-Body Problem,” into a series for its streaming service. The story involves a looming invasion of Earth by extraterrestrials from a nearby star system.

The adaptation of the novel recently garnered criticism from multiple U.S. senators due to Liu’s public defense of China’s mass imprisonment of Muslim Uyghurs. By some estimates, as many as three million Uyghurs have been sent to state-run reeducation camps in that country.

