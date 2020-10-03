https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-jersey-governor-announces-bill-to-codify-roe-v-wade-into-state-law_3524659.html

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday that the state will introduce a bill that would protect a woman’s right to abortion, which could effectively codify the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that made the procedure legal in all 50 states.

The bill, known as the Reproductive Freedom Act, seeks to give women reproductive freedom through providing reproductive health care and services such as birth control and pregnancy-related care, including abortion.

It comes amid a fierce battle in the Senate on whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Abortion rights activists are worried that Barrett’s religious views would guide her in her legal analysis such as in abortion-related cases, which brings about the possibility that the 1973 precedent could be overturned.

In 2017, several senators questioned Barrett about her religious and personal views on Roe v. Wade. This led to an exchange between Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) who told the then-professor “the dogma lives loudly within you.” Feinstein’s line of questioning aimed at discovering whether Barrett was able to separate her religious views from her legal opinions.

In response, Barrett calmly said, “I would faithfully apply all Supreme Court precedent.”

Murphy suggested in a statement on Friday that the state is taking proactive steps in the event that the Supreme Court decides to overrule the 1973 precedent.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on Sept. 26, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

“We won’t sit idly by as New Jerseyans wonder aloud whether the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade,” Murphy said in a Twitter statement. “Later today, I will announce my support for legislation codifying everyone’s full reproductive rights into law.”

The bill aims to expand access to reproductive health care by protecting New Jerseyans’ right to health care decisions such as abortion. It also requires private insurance companies to cover the cost of preventative care such as birth control and abortion care and “ensure that a person’s income or insurance status do not dictate their ability to access time-sensitive health care.”

Barrett is expected to face some tough questioning about her views on Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court’s role in overturning precedents. Although she was asked about this during her 2017 confirmation hearing to the 7th Circuit Court, she did not address whether Roe v. Wade would be reviewable by the Supreme Court, which she is now nominated to.

While on the appeals court, Barrett had dealt with abortion restriction cases but not with those that questioned the right to abortion. In some of those cases, Barrett cast votes that signaled opposition to rulings that struck down abortion-related restrictions.

In one of those cases in 2018, Barrett voted to rehear a case en banc—to have the three-judge panel decision reviewed by the full court—involving an Indiana law that required fetal remains to be buried or cremated after an abortion. The trial and appeals court judges found that the law violated the Constitution. Ultimately, Barrett was outnumbered and the 7th Circuit ruled to deny the rehearing and reinstated an original opinion that blocked the law from being enforced.

At the time, she joined in a dissenting opinion authored by Judge Frank Easterbrook. The dissent addressed another portion of the law that had been struck down but was not at issue in the rehearing proceedings, which Easterbrook described as the “the eugenics statute.” That portion of the law bans abortions for sex, race, and disability reasons.

Easterbrook argued that the Supreme Court had never ruled on such a law and would be the only authority to rule on the issue.

“Using abortion to promote eugenic goals is morally and prudentially debatable on grounds different from those that underlay the statutes [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey considered,” the dissent reads (pdf). “None of the court’s abortion decisions holds that states are powerless to prevent abortions designed to choose the sex, race, and other attributes of children.”

The Supreme Court later reinstated the Indiana law on the disposal of fetal remains.

