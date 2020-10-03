https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-poll-results-show-president-trump-ahead-nationally-swing-states-electoral-college/
New polling shows that President Trump has taken the lead nationally and in key battleground states.
A poll produced by Poll Watch shows the President in the lead nationally, in battle ground states and in the electoral college:
1) BREAKING: DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADING NATIONALLY, IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES, AND ELECTORAL COLLEGE
NATIONAL (Trump +1)
Trump 46
Biden 45
6 BATTLEGROUNDS of FL, IA, MI, MN, PA, WI (Trump +4)
Trump 47
Biden 43
TRUMP’S APPROVAL: 50%https://t.co/T9JxFp2mXI
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 3, 2020
The President is now ahead in Florida, Minnesota and New Hampshire and in the electoral college:
3) ELECTORAL PROJECTION
Trump 320
Biden 218
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 3, 2020
Nearly 2/3 of Americans believe President Trump will be re-elected and he certainly owns the top two issues – Law and Order and the economy:
5) “Law and order remains the top issue in the election” (32%); the economy is second (30%)
Likely voters used.
Democracy Institute Correctly predicted Brexit and Trump’s 2016 electoral win.
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 3, 2020
Although the President is currently in the hospital, things are really looking up for him in the upcoming election.