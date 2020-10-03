https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-poll-results-show-president-trump-ahead-nationally-swing-states-electoral-college/

New polling shows that President Trump has taken the lead nationally and in key battleground states.

A poll produced by Poll Watch shows the President in the lead nationally, in battle ground states and in the electoral college:

The President is now ahead in Florida, Minnesota and New Hampshire and in the electoral college:

Nearly 2/3 of Americans believe President Trump will be re-elected and he certainly owns the top two issues – Law and Order and the economy:

Although the President is currently in the hospital, things are really looking up for him in the upcoming election.

