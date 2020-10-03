https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-poll-results-show-president-trump-ahead-nationally-swing-states-electoral-college/

New polling shows that President Trump has taken the lead nationally and in key battleground states.

A poll produced by Poll Watch shows the President in the lead nationally, in battle ground states and in the electoral college:

1) BREAKING: DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADING NATIONALLY, IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES, AND ELECTORAL COLLEGE NATIONAL (Trump +1)

Trump 46

Biden 45 6 BATTLEGROUNDS of FL, IA, MI, MN, PA, WI (Trump +4)

Trump 47

Biden 43 TRUMP’S APPROVAL: 50%https://t.co/T9JxFp2mXI — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 3, 2020

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

The President is now ahead in Florida, Minnesota and New Hampshire and in the electoral college:

3) ELECTORAL PROJECTION

Trump 320

Biden 218 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 3, 2020

Nearly 2/3 of Americans believe President Trump will be re-elected and he certainly owns the top two issues – Law and Order and the economy:

5) “Law and order remains the top issue in the election” (32%); the economy is second (30%) Likely voters used. Democracy Institute Correctly predicted Brexit and Trump’s 2016 electoral win. — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 3, 2020

Although the President is currently in the hospital, things are really looking up for him in the upcoming election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

