https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/10/03/op-ed-president-trump-must-start-condemning-white-supremacy-every-day-just-so-we-can-be-extra-sure/
About The Author
Related Posts
Calling All Patriots: Which Democrat Will Give Trump The Toughest Race In 2020? What About The Easiest?
January 13, 2020
Teen Vogue’s Latest Crap Take: Rockstar Jurist Amy Coney Barrett, Mother Of Four Girls, Hates Women
September 27, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Trump Of Being Afraid ‘Of Latino Women’
December 23, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy