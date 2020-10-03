https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/parkland-parents-create-artificial-intelligence-video-slain-son-spur-voters/

(FOX NEWS) Wearing his signature hoodie and beanie, an earbud casually hanging from one ear, passionate Parkland teen Joaquin Oliver urges his peers to vote for lawmakers who will end gun violence in a new video released Friday. Next month’s election would have been his first chance to vote.

The 17-year-old’s mannerisms and vernacular “yo, it’s me” are shockingly life like, but it is just a mirage — a realistic, almost eerie artificial intelligence re-creation of the teen who was among the 17 killed in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the worst school shooting in history.

From the grave, the teen is now begging his peers to cast the vote that he will never cast.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

