President Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he will spend “the next few days.”

The President is fever-free and in “exceptionally good spirits,” doctors said Saturday, hours after the president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following the announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the most serious health crisis a president has faced since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, told reporters on Saturday that Mr. Trump was not on oxygen. However, he sidestepped questions about whether the president had received oxygen treatment at the White House on Friday.

A source familiar with the president’s health said Saturday his “vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.”

“We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source said.

President Trump on Saturday afternoon fired off a pair of tweets amid anonymously-sourced rumors that he is very ill.

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!” Trump said in a tweet.

Trump was administered oxygen at the White House on Friday before he was transported to the military hospital. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Reporters claimed on Saturday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was behind the anonymously-sourced rumor about President Trump’s condition.

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany also said earlier that Mr. Trump had “mild symptoms” and was being transferred to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts.” White House sources said Mr. Trump had suffered from a low-grade fever.

But photos that surfaced on Twitter mostly from accounts owned by liberals alleged that the President was wearing a portable oxygen concentrator in his pocket with the nasal cannula going up to his back, hidden in his hair, and tucked under his mask while boarding Marine One.

People argued about the size of the canister he was wearing and the fact that if he was wearing an oxygen concentrator that small it would have been enough for a 60 seconds walk:

Watch the video where President Trump board Marine One and decide for yourself.

