Authorities are searching for three men who they say blew up an ATM machine inside a West Oak Lane Chinese food restaurant Friday night.

Investigators say the group of suspects entered the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant on the 2100 block of Stenton Avenue around 9 a.m. After placing an order for food, police say the men tossed an unknown explosive device in the ATM and exited the restaurant.

The device detonated and caused damage to the ATM and the inside of the restaurant, according to police. Following the explosion, the group reentered the restaurant and tried to remove the cash box from the ATM, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the two suspects wearing jackets and dark pants fled on foot. Another man, reportedly wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, left on a bike.

