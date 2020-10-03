https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-family-policy-council-speech-pandemic/2020/10/03/id/990212

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled his in-person visit to Florida scheduled for Saturday, where he is set to speak at the Florida Family Policy Council’s annual awards dinner.

Instead, Pompeo will speak from Washington to attendees of the socially conservative advocacy group’s event, PBS NewsHour reporter Nick Schiofrin reported.

The event will take place at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Pompeo tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, the State Department said, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

A number of people close to President Donald Trump have now tested positive for the coronavirus after the president’s own diagnosis Friday, including campaign manager Bill Stepien and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and ally Chris Christie.

