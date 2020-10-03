https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-top-republicans-no-democrats-contract-covid-now-cleveland-announces-outbreak-connected-presidential-debate/

With only top Republicans, including the President, contracting the China coronavirus this week, Americans are curious why no Democrats contracted the virus.

Now authorities have been able to determine that a recent outbreak started in Cleveland at the site of the Presidential debate. Now let’s see if authorities can tell us who these people are and how this happened.



FOX News provided a list of Americans who have contracted the China coronavirus along with the President – note all of these people are Republicans:

So far, the following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested positive for the virus. TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS! – President Trump – First lady Melania Trump – Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks – Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel – Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. – Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. – Former adviser Kellyanne Conway – Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie

We are not sure why this list is only Republicans but many Americans are concerned:

If a member of @realDonaldTrump administration was purposely infected by a state-sponsored agent, then this infection could be considered an act of war. — Langdale.ca (@langdaleca) October 2, 2020

Townhall reported today news out of Cleveland where the City of Cleveland tied 11 cases back to the Presidential debate.

These cases started with pre-planners and organizers of the debate:

Officials for the City of Cleveland said 11 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus could be traced back to the Sept. 29 presidential debate. The cases were a result of debate pre-planning and set-up, with the majority of cases impacting out-of-state travelers, particularly debate organizers and members of the media. The news comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, the president was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. “As the cases involve people in and out of state some of whom may be continuing to travel, the City of Cleveland is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Cleveland Clinic,” the city said in a statement. “As part of CDPH’s process regarding COVID-19, any individuals who tested positive as part of the debate were contacted, interviewed when possible, issued isolation orders and provided guidance regarding their isolation period. There were also conversations with individuals who tested positive regarding their upcoming travel.”

Hmmm – It is interesting that only Republicans, including the President, contracted the disease.

We’ll have to wait and see if any more information comes out about this strange and potentially deadly event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

