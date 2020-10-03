https://elizabethjohnston.org/president-trump-has-vowed-to-overturn-ridiculous-gender-neutral-navy-seal-ethos-changes/

President Donald Trump is taking another small, yet significant step in winning the culture war after the Navy SEALs announced “inclusive” changes to the elite unit’s ethos.

As we reported earlier this week, the Navy announced its decision to change the Navy SEAL ethos and Special Warface Combatant-craft Crewman (SWCC) creed with gender-neutral terms.

The president tweeted on Thursday that he would “immediately” reverse the decision, little more than a day before announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted coronavirus.

“I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!” the president declared, linking to a tweet referencing the original American Military News story.

I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately! https://t.co/sFIX5Y667v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

While the Navy SEAL ethos removed terms like “man” from several places, the SWCC creed removed a reference to the elite Navy boat unit as a “brotherhood,” replacing it with a “group of maritime warriors.”

The changes were confirmed in an emailed statement to American Military News on Monday by Naval Special Warfare spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup.

“Naval Special Warfare continues to deliberately develop a culture of tactical and ethical excellence that reflects the nation we represent, and that draws upon the talents of the all-volunteer force who meet the standards of qualification as a SEAL or SWCC,” Stroup told the outlet.

Stroup explained that the changes to the ethos and creed statements were made in order to comply with changes in law that would allow the opportunity for women to join the elite military units.

"The previous versions of the SEAL Ethos and SWCC Creed were written prior to the law allowing women to serve as operators in Naval Special Warfare," Stroup went on. "The changes do not in any way reflect lowering standards of entry, rather they ensure that all those who meet the requirements to train to become a SEAL or SWCC are represented in the ethos or creed they live out. This improves the posture of the NSW force by ensuring we draw from the greatest pool of talent available."

