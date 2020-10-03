https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/president-trump-releases-update-says-feeling-much-better-hospitalization/

(FOX NEWS) President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt “much better” after entering the facility and was committed to defeating the coronavirus.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to have to finish that job,” he said in a tweeted video.

He added that he thought he would “be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign, the way it was started and the way we’ve been doing, the kind of numbers that we’ve been doing, we’ve been so proud of it. But this was something that happened, and it’s happened to millions of people all over the world, and I’m fighting for them, not just in the US, I’m fighting for them all over the world. We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it, and we’re going to beat it soundly.”

