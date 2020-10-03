https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-appoint-tom-fitton-court-oversight-power-remove-certain-judges-misconduct/

Tom Fitton

President Trump plans to name Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton to a court oversight agency which has the power to remove certain judges for misconduct.

The White House on Friday announced Trump’s intention to name Tom Fitton to the D.C. Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure.

Tom Fitton is currently the president of conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Recall, it was Judicial Watch that broke the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s private email server in 2015.

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

Judicial Watch is currently spearheading dozens of lawsuits in an effort to obtain Biden’s senate records, Strzok and Page communications, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Fauci’s emails with China and WHO just to name a few.

Judicial Watch’s lawsuits have also forced many states to clean up their voter rolls.

Tom Fitton works tirelessly to expose DC corruption to drain the swamp.

You can support Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

