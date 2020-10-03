https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-headed-outside-walter-reed-greet-supporters-while?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Sunday evening ventured outside of Walter Reed Medical Center to greet supporters while riding inside a vehicle.

The president released a new video in which he again expressed his gratitude for the care he has received at the medical facility.

“I also think we’re gonna pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street and they’ve been out there for a long time and they’ve got Trump flags and they love our country,” Trump said.

The president recently announced that both he and the first lady had both tested positive for COVID-19.

During a press conference on Sunday a doctor said that the president could be discharged from Walter Reed as soon as Monday to continue receiving treatment at the White House.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

