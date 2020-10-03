https://www.theepochtimes.com/pro-anti-trump-groups-gather-outside-walter-reed-where-trump-is-being-treated_3524579.html

Groups of President Donald Trump supporters and a smattering of people opposing the president gathered late Friday outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is being treated for COVID-19.

Trump, 74, will work from the center in Bethesda, Maryland, as he receives treatment for the new disease, the White House said. He is receiving remdesivir, an antiviral made by California-based Gilead Sciences.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in a brief video he released on Twitter.

A group of several dozen Trump supporters outside the medical center was sent pizza and other food, and received a greeting from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“The president saw you on TV and wanted to show his gratitude,” Meadows said, according to One America News reporter Jack Posobiec.

“He wanted to say ‘thank you,’” Meadows said.

Meadows handed out gifts from the White House.

Asked how the president was doing, Meadows said: “He’s going well. He’s in good spirits. He loves America.”

Anti-Trump persons also gathered in the area.

“We live in this neighborhood and we are anti-Trump. We’re here to support our family and our people against whatever Trump is for,” one woman told Posobiec.

Told that Trump is probably for recovering from the illness, she added, “We don’t care how he’s feeling.”

Another woman mocked Trump supporters, telling them, “Wah wah your leader’s gonna die.”

Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, said in a memorandum late Friday that he recommended moving the president to the medical center for further monitoring.

“This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well,” he said. “He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.”

Trump at 11:30 p.m. took to Twitter to write: “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

