https://www.theblaze.com/news/prominent-liberals-trump-covid-hoax-conspiracy-theory

Top liberal talking heads are spreading a conspiracy theory about President Donald Trump after he tested positive for coronavirus, suggesting the president’s diagnosis is not true.

What are they saying?

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore suggested in a lengthy Facebook post Friday that Trump is being dishonest about his COVID-19 diagnosis to “change the conversation about his campaign.”

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game. He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this,” Moore wrote.

Moore added, “[H]e’s losing the election. And he knows it. It’s not 2016. He was hated in 2016, but he’s hated even more now. Millions of Americans are ON FIRE and on the verge of serving him up a major league ass-whooping and a record landslide defeat. So he needs — badly — to totally change the conversation about this campaign. And he just has.”

Meanwhile, MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed on Twitter that, after Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, her “friends” doubted Trump’s diagnosis, while others suggested he is using the virus to “get out of the debates.”

“Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. ‘He lies so much,’ one friend just texted. ‘Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?’ others are texting,” Reid tweeted.

Their comments came before Trump was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.”

Before departing the White House, Trump said he was doing well. “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” he said.

“I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital,” he continued. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

Rest assured, the president’s COVID diagnosis is not a hoax meant to generate sympathy or to distract Americans from negative stories about his campaign.

Although the source of Trump’s infection is not yet clear, numerous people who attended Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination announcement last Saturday have since tested positive for COVID-19, including: Kellyanne Conway, Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins.

Of course, Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, also attended the ceremony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

