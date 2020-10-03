https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-andy-biggs-urges-doj-to-appoint-special-counsel-to-investigate-nys-attorney-general_3524788.html

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is urging the Justice Department to investigate New York State Attorney General Letitia James for allegations that she has been weaponizing her office to target the president for her own personal gain.

The Arizona lawmaker sent a letter to the Attorney General William Barr on Friday asking him to appoint an independent special counsel to probe whether James been abusing her power for political purposes over investigations that targeted President Donald Trump, his family, and his businesses.

Biggs said James had previously vowed to launch investigations and lawsuits against the president and had made baseless public allegations of wrongdoing against Trump, his family, and businesses.

“James essentially sought to gain power by promising to abuse power. She even campaigned on passing a bill to change New York’s double jeopardy laws just in case she wanted to sue nonspecific people whom the Administration might one day pardon,” Biggs wrote in his letter (pdf).

“It seems James is willing to harass the President and ‘anyone in his orbit,’ including makeup charges and foment public opinion against innocent people. This is an outrageous abuse of prosecutorial power!”

James’ office did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request to comment on the allegations.

In August, James revealed that her office was investigating whether President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization had “improperly” manipulated the value of his assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits.

She had been probing the allegations since 2019 after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified before Congress. The investigation has remained confidential for months.

As part of the investigation, James had asked a state court to compel the Trump Organization’s executive vice president, Eric Trump, and other respondents to comply with several subpoenas. Trump has agreed to comply but only after the election on Nov. 3. But a New York judge last month ordered Trump to testify in October.

Biggs argued that James’ actions amount to ethical violations and suggested that she may have contravened federal laws.

“The bedrock of American justice are the Constitutional guarantees of fundamental fairness and due process of law; basic tenets of these requirements are the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial. When a prosecutor says or does things that belie a subject’s presumption of innocence, they compromise these fundamental rights,” the lawmaker wrote.

In late September, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Lousiana Attorney General and Chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association Jeff Landry wrote separate op-eds raising concerns over James’ actions.

