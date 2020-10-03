https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rochester-democrat-mayor-indicted-two-felonies/

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been indicted by a grand jury for campaign finance violations, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Friday.

The grand jury’s indictment follows a year-long investigation into the mayor’s 2017 reelection campaign. The district attorney said the mayor is facing two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

The district attorney said a conviction of a non-violent class E felony could result in a variety of sentences. She said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but there could also be probation, split sentences, or restitution in this case.

Doorley said Mayor Warren, along with two others — Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris — are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in front of a Cayuga County Court Judge. Jones Jr. and Brooks-Harris face the came charges as Warren. Brooks-Harris is currently the City of Rochester Finance Director.

