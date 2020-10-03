https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/salon-owner-defied-covid-19-lockdown-advances-runoff-election/

(FOX NEWS) A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders has advanced to a runoff election for a state Senate seat.

Republican Shelley Luther finished in a virtual tie with four-term Republican state Rep. Drew Springer as both advanced.

Luther had 31.7% of the vote Tuesday night to 31.83% for Springer in a special election to fill a vacated seat in a heavily Republican North Texas district.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

