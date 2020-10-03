https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/satanic-imagery-curses-appear-trumps-tweet-covid-diagnosis/

(WESTERN JOURNAL) The public response to President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis went a step beyond the malicious Friday morning, as strange accounts flooded the social media announcement with Satanic imagery and apparent curses.

Seemingly the most common among those responses was a lyric verse or spell, traditionally written in the northwest Indian language of Punjabi.

“The dead are resurrected day and night without anyone knowing,” the users wrote, according to a translation made available by Twitter’s embedded Google Translate feature.

“Take refuge in the madness you are about to endure, or you will be drowned forever by its cold teeth, as it points out.”

