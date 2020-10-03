http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ek0s7gmLNzc/

Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) revealed there had been a proposal to implement COVID-19 testing on Capitol Hill but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had turned down the offer.

Scalise verified a claim made by Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), who earlier voiced his frustration with Pelosi’s unwillingness to implement a testing regime.

“Congressman [Rodney] Davis is exactly correct,” he said. “These protocols have been out there and the testing capabilities have been out there for a long time. They were offered to the Speaker and she turned it down. And I think it’s something that should have been in Congress for a few weeks now. But you know, ultimately, that’s what the Speaker decided to do.”

